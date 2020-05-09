Grace period in first few days of CMCO in Pahang, says state secretary

Police and army activity at a roadblock during movement control order (MCO) April 24, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUANTAN, May 9 — The Pahang state government will provide a clarification period in the first few days in the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the state which began today.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak said for two days, the CMCO compliance enforcement team would be monitoring and explaining the standard operating procedure (SOP) required to premises planning to start operation.

“We have told the teams to involve the local authorities when visiting as many business premises possible to obtain feedback and to explain to the traders.

“We are aware that CMCO is new which has not been experienced before and there maybe issues not clear to them. So it is better for them to obtain information from the authorised source,” he said.

Sallehuddin told the media after monitoring business and industry operations allowed under CMCO in the Gebeng industrial area, supermarkets and a golf club here today.

He reminded traders and industry players that stern actions would be taken including sealing their premises if they were found infringing the SOP set by the state government after the grace period.

“We do not want to appear cruel to traders but closing premises which failed to comply with the SOP has to be carried out as the priority of the state government is the safety of the people as we do not want to spread new Covid-19 infection in Pahang,” he said.

Commenting on Pahang’s CMCO SOP which requires the use of face mask at operating premises even though the matter is not compulsory under the federal government, Sallehuddin said it is an additional measure for safety. — Bernama