CMCO: Guidelines on Friday, congregational prayers awaiting Cabinet discussion, says Ismail Sabri

Worshippers wear protective mask as they pray during Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — Guidelines yesterday and congregational prayers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic will be discussed by the Cabinet first before any announcement is made, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri,

He said the matter has also to be referred to the National Security Council which is chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“This is a big decision and it involves religion. So wait for the Cabinet to make the decision.

“Insyallah (God willing) the announcement (on the guidelines) will be made by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri,” he said at his daily conditional movement control order (CMCO) briefing here today

Ismail Sabri said this when asked about the outcome of the special meeting of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Consultative Committee regarding the matter yesterday

Meanwhile, he said the hotel in Sarawak serving as a quarantine centre reserves the right to take legal action over losses it suffered due to vandalism in its rooms.

“If those undergoing quarantine there broke hotel regulations, it is up to the hotel (to take action),”he said when asked about the matter.

On other developments, Ismail Sabri said the Health Ministry would be holding further discussions with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry on coming out with Standard Operating Procedures relating to the management of taska (nurseries).

He said this was necessary to ensure the safety of children sent to taska following both parents returning to work with the implementation of the CMCO.

On teachers in some states asked to return to work, he said this was decided by the Ministry of Education.

“Even though schools have yet to reopen, maybe there is a need for teachers to go back to their respective schools to prepare matters related to education the instruction was issued by the Education Ministry and if there any queries, these can be directed to their district education offices,” he said. — Bernama