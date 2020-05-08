Two men fined RM3,000 for gas tank theft, violating MCO in KL

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order (MCO) at Jalan Loke Yew in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Two men were each fined RM3,000 or six months jail by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today for stealing 20 tanks of gas from a restaurant and breaching phase four of the movement control order (MCO).

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni meted out the sentence on fruit trader Sarmanefendi Yunaidi, 27, and food shop employee Muhammad Syifa’a Salahudin, 29, after they pleaded guilty to both charges.

For stealing the gas tanks, they were each fined RM2,000 or three months jail and fined RM1,000 or three months jail for violating the MCO.

They were jointly accused of stealing 20 tanks of gas worth RM1,200 from Restoran Sin Kee at Jalan SG 1/10 Taman Perindustrian Bolton, Gombak here at 8.30 am on April 30 under the Penal Code.

At the same court, seven men aged 18 to 33, were each fined RM900 or a month’s jail after they pleaded guilty to gathering for a drinking session at the junction of Jalan E5/10 Taman Ehsan, Gombak here at 7.30 pm on April 5.

Meanwhile at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court, two Indonesian men, Ivan Maulana, 29, and Rudi Mohamad Zahir, 40, were each sentenced to a week in jail after they pleaded guilty to breaching the MCO by moving from their house to a restaurant at another location here at 11.40 pm on April 29.

At the same court, 19 individuals, aged 20 to 66 were each fined between RM500 and RM800 or two weeks in jail after they pleaded guilty to gathering and moving from one place to another during MCO.

The offenders including two women were charged with committing the violation around Setapak, Dang Wangi and Jalan Tun Sambanthan here between April 20 to May 1.

At the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court, 17 individuals including two Indonesian women and five foreign men were fined between RM400 and RM1,000 each while some were jailed a month for moving from one infected area to another infected location between April 18 and 29 around Petaling Jaya. — Bernama