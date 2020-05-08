Report: Zahid to clarify Umno's stance on Perikatan soon

According to a report, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is expected to issue a statement soon on his party's stance on the call to formalise Perikatan Nasional. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 ― Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is expected to issue a statement soon on his party's stance on the call to formalise Perikatan Nasional (PN), The Star reported today.

The statement will make clear to allies if the party agreed to formalise the loose coalition formed in the eleventh hour following the collapse of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Speculation is mounting that the months-old bloc has plunged into turmoil as infighting erupted between Umno and Bersatu, who leads PN as a minority party.

“Reject is too strong a word to describe the situation,” a source was quoted as saying.

“We just feel that there is no need to formalise our relations, which is working well right now.

“Furthermore, Perikatan, unlike Barisan Nasional which Umno is a coalition member, is not registered.”

Bersatu itself is dogged by internal strife, with the faction loyal to chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad now tussling for control of the party.

The former prime minister’s camp is likely to mount a serious challenge against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's presidency in the upcoming party polls, in a bid that could destabilise PN should the former succeed.

Dr Mahathir's faction remains opposed to Umno even after Bersatu exited PH.

The Star quoted a source as saying that many in Umno saw this problem as a hindrance to any efforts at formalisation, even if the party is supportive of Muhyiddin and PN in general.

“There is Bersatu which is with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Bersatu with Muhyiddin,” a source was quoted as saying.

“Bear in mind, Dr Mahathir does not want to have anything to do with Umno.

“So the big question is, how do we resolve this?”