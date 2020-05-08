MOH presents development on Covid-19, discusses religious guidelines, says Health D-G

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is seen during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya May 5, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 8 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today presented the latest development on Covid-19 in the country at the Special Meeting of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Consultative Committee as well as to discuss guidelines for the implementation of religious activities.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who attended the meeting, said a clear explanation was presented to the consultative committee.

“I have presented the latest Covid-19 development in our country, right from the start until now, and also projections for the next two to four weeks.

“We (MOH) hope the consultative committee, in its wisdom, will give its views. Any decision made by the committee will be presented at the Conference of Rulers,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 today.

Responding to questions regarding MOH’s advice at the meeting, Dr Noor Hisham explained that he allayed their concerns as well as answered their questions regarding the latest development on Covid-19. — Bernama