Health D-G: 60 Covid-19 positive cases from Pedas factory cluster since April 5

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Pedas Covid-19 cluster in Negri Sembilan involving factory workers has yielded 60 positive cases to date. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Pedas Covid-19 cluster in Negri Sembilan involving factory workers has yielded 60 positive cases to date, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the cluster was identified on April 5 when a worker fell ill with a fever, cough and flu while complaining of headaches and breathing difficulties.

The worker subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 on April 12, he added.

“Investigations and contact tracing were done and on May 8, 786 were screened and tested for Covid-19. This group comprised the factory workers, their families and close friends of the index case.

“Sixty of them were found positive, 286 negative while another 440 are waiting for their results,” he said during his daily press conference today.

Dr Noor Hisham said seven of the positive cases are Malaysians, while 53 others are non-Malaysians including 25 Nepalese, 18 Bangladeshis, eight Indonesians and two Burmese.

“The cause of the cluster is still under investigation,” he said.