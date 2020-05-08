Covid-19: Only green zones in Pahang to implement CMCO, says state secretary

Army and police personnel conducting roadblocks during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUANTAN, May 8 — The implementation of the conditional movement control order (PKPB) in Pahang only involves areas classified as Green Zones in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the state government.

Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak said the CMCO included restaurants, factories, food courts/hawker centres, food trucks, rest and recreation (R&R), areas, petrol stations, public markets, shopping complexes and self-service laundries.

For recreational activities, the state government through the State Security Working Committee (JKKN) meeting today ruled that the activities allowed are golf, jogging, biking and motorcycling.

“All local authorities will monitor the premises and recreational activities permitted and JKKN agreed to set up an enforcement team which included the Pahang Health Department, police and other enforcement agencies.

“Any offences and non-compliance with SOPs can be prosecuted under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) or Section 101 (v) of the Local Government Act 1976, or both,” he said in a statement, here, today. — Bernama