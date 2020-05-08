CMCO: Selangor police issue 92 warning notices yesterday

Police personnel man a roadblock near the Air Itam wet market May 6, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SHAH ALAM, May 8 — Selangor police have issued 92 warning notices and 4,760 advisory notices to various parties for not complying with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) yesterday.

Special spokesman for Selangor Covid-19 Op, ACP Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew said, the notices were issued due to failure to practice social distancing, travelling with more than four individuals in a vehicle and gathering in public spaces.

“A total of 5,128 inspections were conducted at public areas such as bus terminals, business premises, factories, recreation centres and construction sites to ensure that the people continue to comply with the CMCO regulations,” he told a press conference here today.

Muhammad Yazid said Selangor police would continue to adopt the educational approach throughout the implementation of the CMCO until new directives are issued.

Commenting on the interstate movement which commenced yesterday, Muhammad Yazid said 11 roadblocks were mounted at the state borders to ensure that those travelling had been given the approval.

“Three roadblocks were set up in Kajang, Hulu Selangor and Sepang. Apart from that there was a roadblock in Serdang and Sabak Bernam areas. To date, no one has been caught violating the interstate movement restriction,” he said. — Bernama