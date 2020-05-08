CMCO: Perlis allows conditional Friday prayers for mosque officials in the state

Perlis has granted conditional permission for mosque officials and committee members to perform Friday prayers in their mosques starting May 15 and throughout the CMCO period. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Perlis has granted conditional permission for mosque officials and committee members to perform Friday prayers in their mosques starting May 15 and throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

In a statement today, Raja Muda of Perlis, Syed Faizuddin Putra ibni Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalulail, said the state Islamic Religious Council had considered the views of the state Fatwa Committee, the Malaysian Special Muzakarah (discussion) for Islamic Affairs Committee (MKI) and the Health Ministry, and decided the following:

Members of a congregation, including the imam and khatib, must not exceed 12 persons or be fewer than three persons

The mosque is not open to the public. Only mosque officials and committee members are allowed, and prayers must be performed in an open area of the mosque if possible

Individuals over 60 years of age and those with health problems are not allowed to attend

Social distancing of at least two metres between individuals, including during prayers, must be maintained at all times. Face masks are mandatory.

The duration of prayers is limited to 15 minutes. There is to be no physical contact between members of the congregation, and they must leave immediately once prayers are over.

The statement also said that the state religious council will not entertain any requests from mosque chairmen should they not be able to comply with the conditions set.

“It is reminded, at Allah’s behest, that Perlis is the first state to be declared a ‘green zone’.

“Let us maintain this blessing together and keep praying to God and practise self-discipline to ensure that Perlis will be declared a ‘white zone’ in the near future and keep it that way for the good of the people,” the Raja Muda of Perlis said in the statement that was posted by Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin on his official Facebook page.