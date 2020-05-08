Businessman charged with masquerading as ‘datuk’, pistol possession, violating MCO

A businessman was today charged at two separate courts on various offences, among them were masquerading as a ‘Datuk’, possession of pistol and breaching the movement control order (MCO). — Reuters pic

BUTTERWORTH, May 8 — A businessman was today charged at two separate courts on various offences, among them were masquerading as a “Datuk”, possession of pistol and breaching the movement control order (MCO).

The accused, Khor Weng Hui, 27, pleaded not guilty before Sessions Court Judge M. Kalairasy for two charges of claiming to be a “Datuk” by producing a name card with the Pahang state crest and carrying an emblem of ‘Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP)” on a Toyota Vellfire with registration number PEN 44.

He was charged with committing the two offences at the exit of Jawi toll plaza, Nibong Tebal here at 12.20am on April 19.

Kalaiarasy allowed the accused bail at RM10,000 in one surety for the two charges and set June 1 for mention.

At the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court, Khor pleaded not guilty to various offences among them violating the MCO, obstructing police from carrying their duty, vehicle theft and gun possession.

Khor was charged with the breaching MCO at 3.15pm April 10 and at 12.20am on April 19 as well as obstructing policemen from carrying out their duty at an Ops Covid-19 roadblock on April 19.

The accused was also charged with stealing a Toyota Vellfire belonging to Dragon Alliance Sdn Bhd which was reported missing at 9.08pm on February 11 to 6.30am on February 12 at the parking lot of Hotel Iconic in Bukit Tengah.

Khor was also charged with Ong Yung Shenn Billy, 30, on joined charges of possessing car theft tools at the Jawi toll plaza exit in Nibong Tebal also at 12.20 am on April 19.

The two were also charged for possessing a Pietro Beretta/Mod 9 compact L-CAL, 9mm Parabellum patented air gun without licence at the same time and place.

Ong also faced an MCO violation for coming out of his house in Kampung Baru, Bukit Mertajam to the exit of the Jawi toll plaza.

Magistrate Sri Pracha Nanthini Balabedha set bail at RM21,200 in one surety for Khor for all his offences while Ong was allowed bail at RM13,200 and the court fixed June 29 for case mention and submission of documents. — Bernama