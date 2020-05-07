State Health Committee chairman: Dengue cases in Negri Sembilan on the rise

During the 18th week of this year, a total of 59 dengue cases were reported in the state with Seremban recording the highest number with 47 cases followed by Rembau (four), Jempol and Tampin (three cases each)and Port Dickson (two). — AFP pic

SEREMBAN, May 7 ― The total number of dengue cases in Negri Sembilan has increased to 939 cases with two deaths from Jan 1 to May 2 this year.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said it was a rise of 5.3 per cent from 892 cases with three deaths recorded during the same period last year.

During the 18th week of this year, a total of 59 dengue cases were reported in the state with Seremban recording the highest number with 47 cases followed by Rembau (four), Jempol and Tampin (three cases each)and Port Dickson (two).

“Twenty-nine dengue localities were identified, 28 of which were in Seremban and one in Jempol,” he said in a statement here today. ― Bernama