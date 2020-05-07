Melaka Central traders get three-month rent discount

MELAKA, May 7 ― Traders at the Melaka Sentral Business Complex can now breathe a sigh of relief after the state government offered a three-month rental discount to ease their financial burdens during the movement control order (MCO) and conditional MCO (CMCO).

Çhief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Ali said the duration of the discount is from April to June, with the total cost amounting RM911,986.45, is to be borne by the Melaka Sentral Sdn Bhd, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Melaka State Development Corporation.

“The decision was made by the Melaka Sentral management after taking into consideration the loss of income suffered by the traders following the imposition of the MCO to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For April, tenants are offered a 100 per cent exemption in rental payment exemption while a 50 per cent discount is for May and a 30 per cent for June.

“However, tenants are required to pay the monthly service charges during the discount period,” he said in a statement here today.

Melaka Sentral manages two main buildings namely Melaka Sentral Terminal which houses about 218 shop lots, gondola, booths and promotional sites while the Food Court has 70 shop lots. ―

Bernama