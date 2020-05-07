CMCO: Penang allows ‘akad nikah’ ceremonies beginning tomorrow

JHEAIPP director Zulkifli Long said prospective couples who had applied for the marriage permission online via the JHEAIPP website during the MCO period, were required to print out all the completed forms to be submitted to religious offices in their respective districts for further action. — Picture by Choo Choy May

GEORGE TOWN, May 7 — The Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) has allowed all “akad nikah” or marriage solemnisation ceremonies to be held beginning tomorrow after such ceremonies were postponed due to the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Its director Zulkifli Long said as the country currently observing the conditional movement control order (CMCO) the marriage ceremony could only be conducted at the district religious offices with limited number of attendees and in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“JHEAIPP will allow the solemnisation ceremony to commence tomorrow and for a start, priority will be given to the couples whose documents have been prepared and approved before the implementation of the MCO.

“The solemnisation ceremony will be held only at the district religious offices, and if the bride or groom or both are unwell, they will not be allowed to go on with the ceremony as we want to ensure the well-being of everyone,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said prospective couples who had applied for the marriage permission online via the JHEAIPP website during the MCO period, they were required to print out all the completed forms to be submitted to religious offices in their respective districts for further action.

Zulkifli said those present at the religious offices must comply with the SOP by wearing face masks, to apply hand sanitiser before approaching the counter, apart from maintaining social distancing and to limit the number of visitors at any one time to avoid the place from being overcrowded. — Bernama