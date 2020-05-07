CM says Sabah now in ‘MCO phase 5’

Shafie said the state was aware of the federal government’s new conditional movement control order (CMCO) that began on May 4 till May 12, but was still proceeding with its own modifications as announced today. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Dept

KOTA KINABALU, May 7 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said the state will introduce “phase five” of the movement control order (MCO) in stages starting today.

In a statement released today, he said several sectors will be allowed to operate in stages, provided they follow the standard operating procedures outlined by the Health Ministry.

“Sectors that will be allowed to operate in the beginning are agriculture and food industries, factories and manufacturing, and operational logistics like land transportation, jetties and ports,” he said, adding that the supporting networks and subsidiaries could also start work.

Shafie said mills and oil palm plantations in the east coast districts of Lahad Datu, Kunak and Kinabatangan are also officially permitted to begin operations, provided they are declared free of Covid-19 by the Sabah Health Department.

The CM said the state was aware of the federal government’s new conditional movement control order (CMCO) that began on May 4 till May 12, but was still proceeding with its own modifications as announced today.

“We want to emphasise once again that the welfare and health of Sabahans is our topmost priority,” said Shafie.

Sabah, an Opposition state, previously complied with the federal government’s MCO but added stricter regulations in some areas.

It had shut down oil palm plantations and mills after cases of Covid-19 had emerged but later said they could open if they had a clean bill of health and complied with all SOPs determined by the Health authorities.

Sabah is among several states yet to adopt Putrajaya’s CMCO that allowed most business activities save for those relying on crowds and close contact, on grounds that they did not believe it was prudent and safe to do so when the country was still seeing new Covid-19 cases daily.

Malaysia recorded another 45 Covid-19 cases yesterday to bring the country’s total to 6,428, of which 1,619 were active and infectious.



