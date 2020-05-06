Senior minister: 2,897 tertiary students, mainly from east Malaysia, to return home today

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A total of 2,297 east Malaysian students from private and public higher learning institutions will return to their respective hometowns today, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the figure is the bulk of the 2,897 students from these institutions nationwide that are scheduled to return today.

“One flight will transport the students from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Kuching International Airport (KIA), while two flights will take off from KLIA to Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

“There will also be two flights from KKIA to KIA and three flights from KIA to KLIA,” said Ismail Sabri during his daily security briefing today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister, said the remaining 600 students from the peninsula are set to also return tonight.

He said this will involve eastern zone students returning to the southern zone and also those in the northern zone returning to the central zone.

On April 30, the authorities started the first phase of sending 3,841 private and public higher learning institution students to their hometowns across the country.

Many university and college students were stranded shortly after the movement control order (MCO) was announced on March 18, where the country was put on a partial lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.