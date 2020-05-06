KTMB says viral video of packed train due to last-minute error (VIDEO)

Earlier, KTMB had to go on record to deny claims that social distancing measures were not being enforced on its train services, after the video came under heavy criticism on social media for being a potential risk in spreading Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has clarified the video clip of a tightly-packed carriage which went viral yesterday was actually a one-off incident.

Its strategic communications head Ahmad Asri Khalbi said both the Transport Ministry and the Land Public Transport Agency have been informed of the matter.

“The video was taken yesterday morning at around 6.17am, on the trip from Port Klang to Tanjung Malim. Originally it was meant to be a six-car test, but at the eleventh hour a technical error occurred,” he told Malay Mail.

This forced KTMB to use a three-car train, which was compounded by the large number of passengers who boarded it at the time.

“Out of the 78 commuter services running yesterday, only that particular one had three-cars while the rest were six-car trains.

“For today, we used a three-car train but for low-density areas, such as the trip from Kajang to KL Sentral during the time when few use the train. This morning only 14 people boarded the train,” Ahmad Asri said.

Earlier, KTMB had to go on record to deny claims that social distancing measures were not being enforced on its train services, after the video came under heavy criticism on social media for being a potential risk in spreading Covid-19.