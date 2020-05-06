Inter-district movement allowed along with easing of rules in Sabah despite no CMCO

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, when asked to comment on the police circular, said it was up to the police to decide as it fell under their purview and not the state government’s. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Dept

KOTA KINABALU, May 6 — Despite resistance to the reopening of certain economic sectors, there will be an easing of movement within Sabah as the police have decided to lift the inter-district travel ban and start allowing up to four people per vehicle.

A circular released by police sources said that rules have been eased with people allowed to move freely within a district, and are no longer limited to buying necessities or seeking medical care within a 10km radius.

Movement within districts is allowed, without permission, but those who wish to travel interstate must seek police permission to do so.

“Private vehicles are allowed to carry up to four passengers, provided they are from the same household.

“Public transport vehicles are also allowed, but only allowed to operate at half their capacity,” said the circular.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, when asked to comment on the police circular, said it was up to the police to decide as it fell under their purview and not the state government’s.

“It’s up to them to determine. But in Sabah we don’t have red zones anymore. If there are, I’d ask them to be stricter.

“(As for having up to four people per vehicle) that’s up to the police to decide, and carry out under available laws. As we have announced before, we are preparing for May 12 when we will lift the shutters on certain sectors. Till then, we still keep certain things restricted as to uphold Act 342,” he said, referring to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Sabah, an Opposition state, has been complying with the movement control order (MCO) as stipulated by the federal government since March 18, with certain stricter rules.

Sabah, along with some other states, has however opted not to follow the recent easing of rules under a conditional movement control order (CMCO), which allows most of the economic sector to reopen, saying it was not consulted or informed prior to the decision and was not ready to open up the economic sector without strategies in place.

Meanwhile, Shafie said that he will announce in detail how the state will reopen after the MCO concludes on May 12, outlining its strategies and assistance for certain sectors, under what he has dubbed “a new deal”.

“We will decide and it will be carried out by the relevant ministries. Let’s say, for example, tourism — how do we open hotels? We have to coordinate the corresponding flights as well, so we have to work with MASwings and MAS.

“That’s why we need time. The system is not there yet. Can’t just ask all the shops to open tomorrow. They won’t be ready. We have to notify them so they can be ready as well. I will spell it out on May 12,” he said.