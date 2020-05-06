Health D-G: Maeps quarantine centre gives hospitals breathing space in treating Covid-19

A general view of the low-risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang April 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The Covid-19 Low-Risk Patient Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (Maeps) in Serdang has been running smoothly since April 21, allowing hospitals to return to usual operations.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the centre has to date received 217 patients of which 65 have been discharged while 152 more are still undergoing treatment while seven have been sent to hospitals for further treatment.

The centre has 221 staff consisting of three medical experts, 34 medical personnel, 90 trained nurses, 21 pharmacists, eight X-ray technicians, nine medical lab technicians, nine food and dieticians, two counsellors and 36 from other categories.

“Since the centre in Serdang has been operational, it has allowed Hospital Kuala Lumpur to resume most of its daily operations for example elective surgeries,” Dr Noor Hisham said today during his daily Covid-19 briefings.

“The centre also has a mental and psychological support team to provide emotional, psychological and spiritual support for the patients and staff alike.

“The centre uses the Health Ministry’s information technology or [email protected] for keeping records of these patients,” he added.

The system tales the medical records of the patients including medical prescriptions, dietary needs, X-ray and medical samples. Apart from that it also uses the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) system to collect for more accurate analysis.

Malaysia added 45 new positive cases for Covid-19 today with one additional death.