Bersatu Youth backs Dr M against Muhyiddin-Umno cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Bersatu's Youth wing Armada has voiced its support for the party’s chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s call to reject Umno and return to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

In a statement today, the wing said that during a meeting today, more than two-thirds of its leadership voted in favour of breaking the party’s marriage of convenience with Umno to form the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

“We fully support the stance of Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to stop cooperating with Umno.

“To return the people’s mandate granted during the 14th general election and return to the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“Bersatu has been with Pakatan Harapan since its inception to fight and save the country. We faced good times and bad times together as a family,” said the statement.

Recently, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has faced calls from his own party members to reject the cooperation with Umno, PAS and GPS.

Kedah Mentri Besar and party deputy president Datuk Muhkriz Mahathir has pointed out that cooperating with Umno is a bitter experience in light of Umno’s attack on Muhyiddin with some leaders outright saying that PN is not a coalition as the agreement was not officially formalised.

Furthermore, Muhyiddin has also come under fire from his so-called Umno allies including the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

During the political crisis which saw the country leader-less for a short period of time, Muhyiddin emerged as the prime minister, who then convinced the Agong that he controls the majority of the Lower House.

However, he had received condemnation not only from his former allies in PH but also many voters who claimed they had never given the mandate to PN and accused him and his allies, particularly former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, of engineering a backdoor government.