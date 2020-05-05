Sabah to set up digital economy unit, working with telcos to increase internet access, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal speaks to the media March 30, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Dept

KOTA KINABALU, May 5 — The Sabah government is working closely with telecommunications companies to increase Internet access throughout the state in an effort to strengthen its digital economy.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government would also set up a digital economy unit to spur efforts to empower the sector.

The effort is aimed at enhancing online business development and marketing, which is now part of the new normal, he told reporters after handing over medical equipment from the Osimal Foundation here today.

“If there is a robust digital economy platform, farmers and vegetable suppliers from Kundasang, Ranau, for example, will no longer have to go to Kota Kinabalu to market their products, instead they only need to use the online system to communicate with their customers.

“That’s why it is necessary to ensure that all areas in Sabah have Internet access,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie, commenting on the call for a two-week parliamentary session, said it was the best platform to discuss issues related to Covid-19 including clarifying the country’s current economic situation and directions for the future.

“This (Covid-19) is a big thing that is being faced and we (the MPs) are only meeting once a day (while) there is a lot of information the public needs to know,” he said.

Commenting further, Mohd Shafie took the example of the three-day Sabah State Legislative Assembly sitting held last April under strict standard operating procedures.

This can also be carried out in Parliament, he said.

Yesterday, representatives of Pakatan Harapan, the Malaysian United Indigenous Party (Bersatu) and the Sabah Heritage Party (Warisan) issued a joint statement calling for Parliament to meet for at least two weeks beginning May 18 to enable a more in-depth discussion of the issue.

At today’s event, the Osimal Foundation among others donated face masks (24,000 pieces), face shields (5,000 units) and protective clothing (800 units). — Bernama