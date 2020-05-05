CMCO: Chambers, associations lauds govt’s decision on business resumption

Workers prepare their shops for business during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — A total of 59 chambers of commerce and industry associations have pledged their support on the government’s decision to allow a majority of the economic sector and business activities to resume operations on May 4 under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

In a joint declaration issued today, the parties said that it is critical for business operations to be resumed concurrently nationwide, and urged all state governments to collectively execute the federal government’s decision and restart the economy together, given the close interlinking of supply chains among the states.

“As leaders of the major chambers of commerce and industry associations in Malaysia, we are also committed to ensuring strict adherence to the established Standard Operating Procedures by employers who are responsible for the overall health and well-being of their employees,” they said.

The parties added that the federal government’s decision was made based on sound data and considerations to strike a balance between public and economic health.

“The decision was made to prevent the economy from further collapse as companies can no longer afford to remain closed while they continue to have financial obligations to meet, and continue to provide employment for their workers, which translates into safeguarding the livelihood of the rakyat,” they said.

Workers prepare their shops for business during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Commerce and industry are integral to Malaysia’s economic and social well-being, and must be allowed to function in a continuous motion.

“We need to save millions of jobs and ensure the survival of enterprises now, but we can only do it if all parties stand united and act decisively to ensure business continuity and protect the well-being of the rakyat,” they said.

Among the chambers and associations which had signed the declaration are the Malaysia International Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association, Master Builders Association Malaysia, Motorcycle and Scooter Assemblers and Distributors Association of Malaysia, Malaysia Aerospace Industry Association and the National Tech Association of Malaysia. — Bernama