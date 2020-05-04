Appreciate sacrifices of firefighters, says Agong

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah speaks during the first-anniversary celebration of his ascension to Pahang’s throne on January 15, at Istana Negara last night. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, expressed his gratitude to all members of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) who have been at the front lines with other personnel to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Therefore, His Majesty called upon the people to appreciate their services because they were willing to sacrifice their own safety in order to safe the lives of others.

“I highly look up to and appreciate the sacrifices of all members of JBPM who carry out their duties and responsibilities regardless of time and situation.

“I want to extend my congratulations and thanks to JBPM for carrying out their duties with bravery and full of dedication in providing their best services to the community,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this in a statement released by Istana Negara in conjunction with International Firefighters Day 2020, today.

The International Firefighters Day is celebrated on May 4, every year.

In remembrance of the firefighters who died or were injured while on duty, 316 fire stations nationwide sounded the “noon siren” for 30 seconds and observe a moment of silence to honour them.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a Facebook posting also praised the commitment given by JBPM members while facing the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

“In conjunction with the International Firefighters Day today, I would like to convey my highest gratitude to all members of JBPM. Thank you. You are the heroes of our country!” he said. — Bernama