Dine-ins not allowed in Negri Sembilan during CMCO, says MB

A worker checks the body temperature of a customer at Khulafa Restaurant in Shah Alam May 2, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, May 3 — Customers are still not allowed to dine-in at restaurants, eateries and licensed food premises in Negri Sembilan during the fourth phase of the movement control order (MCO), which runs from April 29 to May 12.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said only takeaways, deliveries and drive-thrus are allowed and this condition also applies to all food truck operators.

“The Negri Sembilan government has basically agreed with the proposal to loosen the fourth phase of the MCO as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin regarding the control procedures and operation of the sectors involved in the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“However, as the new case of Covid-19 in Negri Sembilan still continue to occur and to ensure new cases can be controlled, the state government has decided that only the economic sectors are allowed to operate while no social sectors and sports activities would be allowed during the CMCO period,” he told reporters after visiting Seremban Market here today.

Aminuddin said for areas with new and high Covid-19 positive cases such as several housing estates in Sendayan, shops around Seremban Market, and Bahau Market, economic sectors are not allowed to operate subject to the local authorities.

“Companies or business premises that are allowed to operate must comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP). If not, these premises will not be allowed to operate by the authorities anymore.

“These measures are taken because we believe that we haven’t eradicate Covid-19 based on the number of active cases,” he said.

Aminuddin said the state government would review the procedure from time to time based on the latest developments on the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama