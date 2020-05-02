Maintain three lines of protection to prevent spike in Covid-19, say China’s experts

People queuing to enter the Chow Kit wet market must have their temperature checked, wear a mask and sanitise their hands before they are allowed in April 24, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Malaysia must safeguard its transportation hubs, hospitals and community to prevent an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases after the conditional movement control order (CMCO) kicks in on Monday, according to China’s medical experts.

They said these three lines of protection are vital to prevent infections from spiking after being brought under control.

Associate professor, postgraduate supervisor, associate chief physician of ICU, Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, Dr Wen Miaoyun, said one way to achieve this was to expand the coverage of antigen rapid test kits.

The country should also make use of information technology to monitor health conditions, such as QRHealth Code which was widely used in China, he said.

“It is very hard for us to predict whether there will be a second wave. Currently, the situation in Malaysia is stabilising, and also is showing a sign of decline,” he said during an exclusive interview with Bernama and The Star at the Chinese embassy here today.

Speaking through a translator, he said there is a need to pay attention to prevention of the epidemic while lifting the restricting measures of the MCO.

Another expert, doctor and postdoctoral researcher of Sun Yat-sen University, Dr Sun Jiufeng, said the authorities should do more testing on those with Covid-19 symptoms, who have been in pandemic-stricken areas or are close contacts of patients.

“The lifting of MCO and the restoration of social-economic activities should be in accordance with the risk level. In China, every area has been categorised into either high, moderate or low risk.

“So, therefore, MCO and its restriction measures should be adjusted in accordance with the development of the situation in Malaysia,” he added.

“We also did follow-ups and interviewed the patients on whether their symptoms escalated again or whether they have infected any more people after they were discharged,” he said.

He said although some patients tested positive again, their infectivity was relatively low.

Meanwhile, chief physician, professor, postgraduate supervisor of the Integrated Chinese and Western Emergency Medicine, Dr Li Jun, said the Chinese team’s observations and discussions with Malaysian experts recently showed that Malaysia has a strong capability to control the epidemic.

The devotion and professionalism showed by frontliners and health workers were admirable, he added.

“(Judging) from the stockpile of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other materials in several designated hospitals, we have faith and believe that it is enough to curb the current situation of Covid-19,” said the vice-president of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The team of eight medical professionals from China arrived in Kuala Lumpur on April 18 and met local experts including Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah recently.

Yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham reportedly said these medical experts from China lauded Malaysia for its quick and effective response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including by enforcing the MCO. — Bernama