CMCO: Penang hoteliers to follow SOPs when resuming operations next week

Penang MAH chairman Khoo Boo Lim said many hotels have started to clean and disinfect their premises, after the prime minister announced yesterday that the government has decided to restart the economic sectors. — Picture by K.E.Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, May 2 — The Penang Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) wants hoteliers to follow the terms and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set by the authorities, when they begin operations next week.

Penang MAH chairman Khoo Boo Lim said many hotels have started to clean and disinfect their premises, after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced yesterday that the government has decided to restart the economic sectors, albeit with strict health SOPs.

“Hotels still operating with skeletal staff have already recalled their staff on temporary leave to help clean the hotels,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Khoo, however, did not disclose how many hotels in the state would begin operations next week other then saying that only accommodation and some food and beverage service are allowed.

Facilities such as swimming pool and gym rooms would still be closed to avoid crowds.

“You cannot operate and start having birthday parties hosted at the hotel...hotels beginning to operate next week are not allowed to host private functions,” he added. — Bernama