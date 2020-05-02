Annuar Musa: Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market needs facelift

Health workers are pictured at the Selayang wholesale market in Kuala Lumpur April 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The image of the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market must be upgraded after the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the area is lifted, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the condition around the market should not appear to be unkempt as it is now and the foreign workers in the area must register with the relevant authorities.

“With the lifting of the EMCO, I am compelled to find a solution to spruce up the (Kuala Lumpur) Wholesale Market. This is because as a developed nation we cannot have a wholesale market looking like one from a third-class country.

‘‘So, I will find the best solution for the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market and will collaborate on the matter with various parties,” he said during a live Facebook telecast today.

The Pusat Bandar Utara and the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market areas in Selayang are currently under the EMCO from April 20 until May 3.

Meanwhile, Annuar said only 500 illegals staying around the Jalan Masjid India EMCO area were arrested in an immigration raid carried out yesterday as part of the efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He said they would be handed over to the Immigration Department of Malaysia after they had undergone the compulsory 14-day quarantine and tested negative for Covid-19.

“There was a misunderstanding yesterday that all foreigners in the area had been detained. That is untrue. The 3,000 to 4,000 foreign nationals there are not detained at all. They were given free food and had undergone Covid-19 screenings,” he explained.

Although the EMCO would end, Annuar said foreigners must continue to respect and obey the laws of this country. — Bernama