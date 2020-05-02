Almost 100pc compliance with EMCO in Selayang Baru, police say

Armed Forces personnel patrol the vicinity of Selayang Baru during the enhanced movement control order April 26, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Public compliance of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Selayang Baru, which was imposed on April 25, was reported at almost 100 per cent, police said today.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said so far police had received only one report regarding two Myanmar men trying to escape from the area.

“Until now we are pleased with the cooperation given by the residents during the EMCO implementation in this area,” he told a media conference at the Gombak district police headquarters here.

Arifai said although the EMCO will be lifted tomorrow, security controls in the area would continue to be enhanced.

“Apart from regular patrols, we will also use drones and the tracker dog K9 unit to detect any criminal activity in the area,” he said.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the EMCO in Selayang Baru is expected to be lifted tomorrow.

On the issue of foreigners in the area, Arifai said the police will leave it to the Immigration Department to carry out operations against illegal immigrants.

“That is under the jurisdiction of the Immigration Department, but we are ready to help to ensure the operations go smoothly,” he said.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama in the Selayang Baru area found that it was still quiet and only authorised vehicles were allowed to enter. — Bernama