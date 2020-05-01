Covid-19: Commercial activities allowed to operate must strictly adhere to MOH’s SOP, says MCCC

MCCC has cautiously welcomed the government’s decision to allow for the conditional opening of nearly all commercial sectors. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Malaysian-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) has cautiously welcomed the government’s decision to allow for the conditional opening of nearly all commercial sectors.

Its president, Datuk Tan Yew Sing said commercial activities that were allowed to operate must strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“The employers could provide a supportive environment for their employees and not to hold back the potential asymptomatic to protect their own interest.

“Although Covid-19 in Malaysia has shown signs of curve flattening, we should not let our guard down, (instead) we should exercise self-discipline and maintain a high level of hygiene indeed,” he said in a statement.

Tan, however, reminded all that once the exercise of vigilance is relaxed, the third wave of Covid-19 would result in a backlash on national economy.

He cited Hokkaido, Japan, which had to reinstate a lockdown 26 days after lifting it.

Tan urged the relevant businesses or sectors to cooperate with the government’s conditional movement control order (MCPO) by refraining from organising mass gatherings or religious activities to help curb Covid-19.

“The MCCC called on the government to set up roadblocks in areas where the movement control order (MCO) is still being enforced to avoid a deterioration in traffic congestion.

“The government should also allow the funeral process to be conducted with no more than 25 people in attendance,” he said.

In addition, he said the MCCC feels the government should declare the buildings that are restricted to the public due to detection of new cases to ward them off the relevant areas. — Bernama