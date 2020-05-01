Abang Johari: Sarawak will tailor CMCO to state’s needs

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg arrives at Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, May 1 — The state government will adjust the reopening of economic sectors under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to suit the needs of the state, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

“As a long-term step, the state government will continue the efforts to ensure the state economy will be able to expand even in the difficult situation,” he said his Labour Day’s address.

“This is to give opportunities to the people to have jobs and receive consistent wages for their and their families’ well-being,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced earlier today that most economic sectors will be reopened under the CMCO starting May 4.

The chief minister said he will soon announce a long-term programme to revive the state economy following the Covid-19 pandemic for the benefit of the people.

“It is in certain that in the post-Covid 19 pandemic, the state economy will change and I will make the announcement after discussing with the interest groups or stakeholders,” he said.

He admitted that this year has been the most difficult year for workers in all fields due to the implementation of the MCO to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He said the four phases of MCO has affected businesses and industries, especially in Sarawak.

He said the state government has extended direct or indirect financial assistance through Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang 2.0 (BKSS 2.0), to the business community.

“However, I must admit that it is not enough to cover all the needs of the people and the business community.

“I do hope that the labour force and people as a whole will continue to be patient to face the future challenges,” he said.