Seberang Perai City Council to issue permits for durian sellers from May 1

MBSP Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said roadside stalls are still banned during the movement control order and this has impacted many seasonal fruit sellers. — Picture by KE Ooi

SEBERANG PERAI, April 30 — The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) is issuing permits for seasonal fruit sellers, especially durian vendors, to set up stalls within market and hawker complexes starting May 1.

MBSP Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said roadside stalls are still banned during the movement control order (MCO) and this has impacted many seasonal fruit sellers.

“So, we have decided to issue permits to these fruit sellers by providing them two options, either to operate within business premises that are allowed to open during the MCO or to rent stalls under MBSP,” he said.

MBSP is offering vacant stalls in its hawker and market complexes to the seasonal fruit sellers, which includes durian sellers, to rent for three months.

The sellers can apply for the permit and pick the location of the MBSP stall to rent at the city council’s website at MBSP.gov.my.

All applications will be processed within three working days and successful applicants will be notified by email or telephone.

He said successful applicants will need to pay for the permit fee and the stall rental fee and submit proof of payment before they are issued the permit to occupy the stall.

Only Malaysian sellers who are selling seasonal fruits such as durians and rambutans are allowed to apply for the permit and to rent the stalls.

Sellers with any enquiries can call the licensing department at 04-5497680 or email to [email protected].