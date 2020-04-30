Sabah adopts two-per-vehicle ruling

Army and police personnel conducting roadblock checks during the movement control order in Kota Kinabalu April 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 30 — The Sabah state government has decided to allow more than one person in a vehicle at a time, with conditions.

In the relaxed ruling implemented by the federal government, Sabah said it would allow for two people to be in a vehicle together to go out for food supplies and other necessities, provided they are from the same household.

“In line with that, a person going on a trip for health or medical products or treatment can also be accompanied by another person, within reason.

“This means that the driver of a vehicle can be accompanied by another person provided they are one of the valid situations,” said a statement issued by the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre today.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal told reporters that Sabah would need to decide whether to adopt the new ruling during the movement control order (MCO).

Sabah has so far implemented some tighter rules when it comes to restricted movement including closing down petrol stations, businesses, restaurants and supermarkets earlier than their federal counterpart.