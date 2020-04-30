Covid-19: Sabah prisons produce 17,000 PPE sets for frontliners

Sabah and Labuan Prisons director Datuk Suria Idris said all the PPE sets were sewn by 130 inmates in Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan and Labuan prisons. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, April 30 — The Sabah prisons have thus far produced 17,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the use of healthcare workers across the state while treating Covid-19 patients.

Sabah and Labuan Prisons director Datuk Suria Idris said all the PPE sets were sewn by 130 inmates in Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan and Labuan prisons.

“We received the order since the first phase of the movement control order (MCO) and all the PPEs have been sewn by the inmates who attended sewing workshops,” he told reporters after receiving PPE materials from BTC Group of companies, here today.

The PPE materials were presented by BTC’s managing director Datuk Abdul Kadir ME Sikkandar and the event was also attended by Sabah health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

Meanwhile, Dr Christina expressed her gratitude to all contributors of the PPE which has become very important requirement for healthcare workers throughout Sabah.

“We are also grateful to the inmates of the prisons who helped sewing the PPE for free and today there are people who are willing to contribute the materials and I understand that it can produce up to 5,000 sets of PPE,” she said.

She said PPE was an urgent need for all healthcare workers not only in Malaysia but around the world.

“So I hope more people out there will be happy to assist the frontline personnel, especially the healthcare workers in the efforts to address Covid-19,” she added.

Meanwhile, an inmate who was involved in sewing the PPE said that he and other prisoners were working in sewing workshops in Kota Kinabalu Prison and they were able to sew up to 400 to 500 sets daily.

“We are happy and grateful to be able to help healthcare workers who are struggling to cope with Covid-19 out there. I have made mistakes in the past and I am deeply moved that now I can contribute something good.

“We are grateful to all parties especially to the director of prisons who has given us the opportunity to contribute in the efforts to address the spread of Covid-19 in the state,” he said. — Bernama