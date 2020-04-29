As phase four begins, Johor police confirm 3,391 arrested since start of MCO

Ayob Khan cautioned the public that the police will continue to take stringent action against those who flout the MCO. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 29 ― The police have arrested a total of 3,391 people in Johor, since the start of the nationwide movement control order (MCO) that started in March.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said as of yesterday, 96 people were arrested in violation of the MCO.

“At present, a total of 2,300 people have already been charged in court,” he said in a statement issued today.

The latest figures from the Johor police were issued at the end of the MCO’s third phase which was yesterday.

Overall, those arrested were aged between 15 and 75.

Ayob Khan said they will be investigated under Sections 186 and 270 of the Penal Code.

He added that they will also face charges under Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infections Disease 1998 and Rule 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

Section 186 of the Penal Code deals with obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties, while Section 270 of the Penal Code deals with conducting malignant acts that are likely to spread infection of diseases dangerous to life.

As the fourth phase of the MCO begins, Ayob Khan cautioned the public that the police will continue to take stringent action as in the previous phase against those who flout the order.

“The Johor police hope that the public will be cooperative during this time to ensure the spread of Covid-19 is curbed,” he said.

The country has been on partial lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic since March 18.

Yesterday saw the end of the MCO’s third phase while the fourth phase kicks off today and will be enforced until May 12.