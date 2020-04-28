Two Penang Gleneagles Hospital staff identified as patients under investigation for Covid-19

The hospital said all staff who had been in contact with the two PUIs were traced and placed under quarantine in accordance with guidelines by the Ministry of Health.. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, April 28 — Gleneagles Hospital Penang today confirmed that two of its staff have been identified as novel coronavirus (Covid-19) patients.

The hospital said the two staff were from the same family and were immediately transferred to the Penang General Hospital for confirmation and management.

“Both staff belong to the same family were identified as patients under investigation (PUIs),” the hospital said in a statement.

It said all staff who had been in contact with the two PUIs were traced and placed under quarantine in accordance with guidelines by the Ministry of Health.

It added that Covid-19 tests were also carried out on those who had been in contact with the two staff.

The hospital reassured all its patients that clinical services at the hospital are not affected and that patients can continue with their existing care plans.

“Terminal cleaning of all affected areas was conducted in accordance with infection control guidelines,” it said.

The private hospital stressed that it has been practising multiple preventive measures since January this year that included limited entry points to the hospital and checking of temperatures and symptoms of everyone who enter the hospital.