Raja Bot market in Chow Kit to close for two weeks from tomorrow, MOH to screen workers for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The market along Jalan Raja Bot near Chow Kit in Kuala Lumpur has been ordered to close for two weeks by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The market will be closed from tomorrow until 13 May for sanitation while the MOH conducts a screening of all workers.

On April 20 and 23, the market was closed for sanitation work and traders were required to clear their stalls.

Deep-cleaning at wet markets across Malaysia is currently taking place to curb the spread of Covid-10.

Several wholesale and wet markets have already been ordered to shut after Covid-19 positive cases were recorded.