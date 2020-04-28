Penang seeks MCO relaxation for nursing mothers

State exco for Women & Family Development, Gender Inclusiveness, and Non-Muslim Religious Affairs Chong Eng said the MCO relaxation will ensure that the infants are adequately fed with their mothers’ milk. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 28 ― The Penang government today proposed to the Federal Government to allow working mothers nursing infants to travel to the family home in the kampungs or the babysitters’ during the movement control order (MCO) period.

State Women and Family Development, Gender Inclusiveness and Religions Other Than Islam Committee chairman Chong Eng said the MCO relaxation will ensure that the infants are adequately fed with their mothers’ milk.

She said a mother had made such a request because she has been unable to visit her three-month-old baby who has been in her village for a month due to the MCO. The two-week fourth phase of the MCO begins tomorrow.

“Another mother has requested government assistance to go to Taiping, Perak, to visit her baby. She has been unable to see her infant in the village due to the MCO. She also has a supply of her refrigerated milk to be sent to the baby,” Chong Eng said in a statement.

She said the relaxation sought is for nursing mothers in MCO green zones to travel to other green zones, thus ensuring the safety of everyone’s health. ― Bernama