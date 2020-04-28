Ismail Sabri says working on SOP for students travelling from green to red zones

The first batch of university students arrive at the Northern Seberang Perai Land and District Office, Bukit Mertajam on a bus April 28, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The government is in the midst of formulating standard operating procedure (SOP) to help stranded students in green areas travelling home to red zones and vice-versa, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“We are looking into the best possible way to help these students so that they too can return to their hometowns,” he told reporters after monitoring the sending home of tertiary-level students at the University Malaya (UM) here last night.

The green zones refer to Covid-19 free zones while the red zones are areas where most cases are reported.

Currently, the government is focusing on completing the process of sending home students from green zones to green zones.

Earlier today, Ismail Sabri told the daily movement control order (MCO) media briefing that a total of 1,128 tertiary education students would be returning home in the next 24 hours, starting from tonight.

Meanwhile, commenting on the movement of students from UM tonight, he said it involved 171 students from nine public universities including UM and the International Islamic University of Malaysia. — Bernama