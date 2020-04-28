Govt to decide if M-League can resume post-MCO, says Ismail Sabri

The logo of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is pictured at their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2014. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 28 — The government will consider official requests from the Youth and Sports Ministry or the Malaysian Football Association (FAM) to allow the resumption of the Malaysian League once the ongoing movement control order (MCO) ends on May 12.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this will depend on when the league plans to hold its matches.

“We will have to look at the date, because even if the MCO ends, the Covid-19 standard operating procedures will still be in place, such as no large gatherings for religious or sporting purposes,” he said during his daily press conference.

Ismail said if football matches are held within a month or so after the MCO, then the National Security Council will most likely not grant its permission.

“But if say the MCO is extended into June for whatever reason, and the league’s matches take place in October or November, then we may consider it, especially if SOPs are adhered to.

“I note that other countries including Italy and South Korea have gradually allowed sports events to resume under tight conditions, such as only broadcasting matches with no stadium audiences. However, things will also depend on the Health Ministry’s advice,” he said.

Last week, it was reported that FAM had requested for a special exemption specifically to allow the Malaysian League to complete its season during the MCO, after it was put on hold last month.

Amid calls of caution from football fans themselves, Ismail said no exemptions will be granted since matches and large gatherings would constitute a breach of the regulations.



