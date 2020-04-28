Dr Noor Hisham: Still unknown if baby got Covid-19 in utero

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says health investigators have not determined whether an 18-day-old coronavirus disease patient contracted it from his mother before or after birth. — Pexels pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 ― Health investigators have not determined whether an 18-day-old coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient contracted it from his mother before or after birth, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

Speaking as his daily Covid-19 press conference, the Health director-general only confirmed that the newborn was infected.

“There is an issue of a pregnant woman (who tested positive for Covid-19) giving birth. The child who is 18 days’ old has tested positive but there was no problem with the pregnancy and so on,” he said.

When asked if the virus was transmitted during pregnancy, Dr Noor Hisham said the authorities are not sure.

However, he reiterated that there was no complication during the delivery.