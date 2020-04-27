Penang water corp to reopen customer service centres for consumers to pay water bills during MCO

Jaseni advised consumers to check their mailboxes over the next few days to retrieve their water bills. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, April 27 — The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) will reopen its nine customer service centres from April 29 onwards to allow consumers, who do not have internet-banking access, to pay their bills.

PBAPP Chief Executive Officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said these centres will be open from 9am to 1pm on weekdays and social distancing regulations will apply at the premises.

The nine service centres are in Komtar, Balik Pulau, Bayan Baru, Bukit Mertajam, Jari, Kepala Batas, Perai Complex, Rifle Range and Taman Selat.

“Cash payments can also be made at Pos Malaysia, Paylink kiosks, bank ATMs and authorised collection agencies such as Happy Mart,” he said.

He said PBAPP metre readers have already started delivering estimated water bills to Penang premises as water meter reading operations have been suspended since March 21 due to the movement control order (MCO).

He said the metre readers will not be conducting water metre reading to ensure social distancing, so only estimated water bills will be issued to consumers based on individual consumer’s billing record.

“This is a contactless billing initiative so our metre readers will place the bill in the mailbox and move to the next premise to minimise person-to-person contact,” he said in a statement today.

He said the metre readers will not step into any premises or make contact with any person in the premises.

He advised consumers to check their mailboxes over the next few days to retrieve their water bills.

Jaseni also told consumers to use online payments to pay their water bills for their own safety and convenience.

Consumers can pay their water bills on the myPBA mobile app which can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

They can also opt to use JomPAY to pay their bills using the PBAPP biller code 50385.

“Consumers who have not received hard copies of their water bills may also view soft copies online on pba.com.my,” he said.

Jaseni stressed that PBAPP will not carry out metre clamping or water supply disconnection activities during the MCO which has been extended until May 12.

“Nevertheless, we seek the kind cooperation of Penang water consumers to kindly settle their water bills on-time, to avoid any misunderstandings after the MCO is lifted,” he said.

Consumers can call PBAPP’s 24-hour call centre at 04-2558255 for further assistance.