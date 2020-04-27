MCA vice-president appointed as Penang Port Commission chairman

Tan is no stranger to the post, having served in the same capacity from 2016 to 2018. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — MCA vice-president Datuk Tan Teik Cheng has been appointed as the new Penang Port Commission (PPC) chairman.

PCC announced Tan’s appointment as its chairman, which took effect on April 18, via a Facebook posting.

“Congratulations to Tan who has been appointed as the PPC chairman effective from April 18,” the statement read.

The post was left vacant after the tenure of former chairman Jeffrey Chew from DAP ended on April 1.

Tan is no stranger to the post as he served in the same capacity from 2016 to 2018.

However, he resigned on June 30, 2018, after Barisan Nasional lost the general election.

The PPC, which comes under the Transport Ministry, is the licensing authority of the port.