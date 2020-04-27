Malaysian students on campus to return home starting tonight, says Ismail Sabri

UiTM students packing their belongings at their residential college at Kolej Perindu in Shah Alam April 25, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — A total of 1,128 students in public and private higher learning institutions will return to their hometowns within 24 hours starting tonight, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said 863 students would be sent home from the central zone to the north zone tonight while 265 students from the north zone to the central zone tomorrow night.

“The process would involve nine universities and 49 buses to 17 destinations.

“The buses will be sanitised three hours before heading off to the destinations. The students’ luggage will also be sanitised,” he told a daily press conference on the movement control order (MCO) here today.

He said when the students arrived at the drop-off points around 9am tomorrow, only one family member with a vehicle is allowed to pick them up and for those without a vehicle, the frontliners would send the students directly to their homes. — Bernama