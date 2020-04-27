Felda ‘Datuk’ nabbed by cops as the prime suspect for Kota Tinggi syabu drug ring

The police recently arrested an influential individual in the Felda community around Kota Tinggi following a series of raids involving a drug trafficking syndicate. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BARU, April 27 — The police recently arrested an influential individual in the Felda community around Kota Tinggi following a series of raids involving a drug trafficking syndicate.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the 47-year-okd man, known as “Datuk Ajim”, was among 12 suspects arrested in three different raids in the Kota Tinggi district on April 23 and 24.

He said “Datuk Ajim” is believed to be the leading mastermind of a “syabu”, or crystal methamphetamine drug smuggling syndicate to Indonesia.

“On April 23 at 5.05pm, police arrested three male suspects in Pengerang and seized RM168,960 worth of drugs.

“Following that, police raided a second premise at a residence near Felda Bukit Aping on April 24, at 4.15am and arrested five men and three women with a seizure of RM124,300 worth of drugs.

“Police later arrested another woman around Taman Bayu Damai in Kota Tinggi at 11.15am on the same day,” said Ayob Khan in a press conference held at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan said “Datuk Ajim” and his two children were among those detained in the second raid.

“Initial investigations revealed that the main suspect also had several past criminal records involving crime and drug cases.

“The total value of the seized drugs amounted to RM293,260 while the value of the seized valuables was RM181,969,” said Ayob Khan.

All the suspects, aged between 17 and 47, have been remanded for seven days while police are investigating the case under Section 39 (B) and Section 15 (a) (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.