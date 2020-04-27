Dong Zong raises RM65,000 for family of nurse who died of Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The United Chinese School Committees’ Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong) raised RM65,000 for the family of a nurse who died recently of Covid-19.

Describing her as a heroine, Dong Zong said it felt compelled to fill the “financial emptiness” her death left in her family as she was the sole breadwinner.

“In the wake of this loss, we do what we can, to honour her contribution and sacrifice and provide some encouragement for her family.

“We pray that this little donation we have collected will lighten the burden of her family,” they said in a joint statement with the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH).

She worked in a Johor hospital and was the eldest daughter in the family.

In recent weeks, several medical frontliners have been reported to have contracted Covid-19 at their workplaces, with the source of infection either from fellow colleagues or while treating patients with the virus.

However, none of those infected were assigned to Covid-19 medical ward duties.