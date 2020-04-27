Covid-19: National Youth Day postponed to later date, says ministry

Children play sepak takraw in front of their houses in Gombak April 23, 2020. — Pictures by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — This year’s National Youth Day celebration, scheduled for May 15, has been postponed to a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order (MCO), which has been extended until May 12.

“A new date will be fixed based on the Covid-19 situation,” the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) said in a statement today.

“The decision was made after taking into consideration views from several parties, including the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM).”

The ministry also stressed that the safety and health of everyone, including youths, was the government’s priority. — Bernama