Covid-19: China medical team set to arrive in Sabah tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU, April 27 — China’s eight-member medical expert team is expected to arrive in Sabah tomorrow (April 28) to share its experiences in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, said Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung.

“We welcome them and look forward to meeting them as we believe we can learn from their experiences in addressing the pandemic issue during their two-day stay,” he said.

Poon told reporters this after receiving 48,000 pieces of 3-ply face masks; 2,000 pieces of KN95 masks; 900 pieces of N95 masks; and five thermometers from the Ma Zhong Friendship Association of Sabah at Wisma Tun Fuad Stephens here today.

Also present was Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu Liang Caide.

Meanwhile, the association’s president, Dr Oh Ei Sun said Ma-Zhong Sabah contacted the relevant authorities in China to seek for material donations when the pandemic in Malaysia reached a significant scale.

He said the association had, thus far, received more than RM250,000 worth of material donations, which were being distributed to relevant domestic authorities most in need.

“In conjunction with the long-standing friendship between Sabah and China, Ma-Zhong Sabah will continue to collaborate with the relevant authorities in Malaysia and China to combat the pandemic, including rendering necessary assistance to the incoming medical expert team from China,” Oh added. — Bernama