RHB Bank confirms employee positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — RHB Banking Group has confirmed that one of its employees from RHB Bank — Simpang Tiga Branch in Kuching has tested positive for Covid-19.

The affected employee was confirmed Covid-19 positive on April 25 and is currently under quarantine.

The affected branch has been temporarily closed from March 25 and will remain closed until the end of the MCO period.

“Deep cleaning and sanitisation activities of the branch will be carried out in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) guidelines,” RHB said in a statement.

As an added precaution, the bank’s employees, who had come into close contact with the affected employee, have been placed on home quarantine.

The bank has taken all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its customers, employees and the community. — Bernama