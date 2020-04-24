Covid-19: Work schedules for health staff remain unchanged, says ministry

Health workers in protective suits are seen after conducting Covid-19 testing at Lorong Jalan Puyuh, Shah Alam April 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BAGAN SERAI, April 24 — Work schedules for Health Ministry staff remain unchanged following the extension of the movement control order until May 12, says Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said although there had been some positive developments in the fight against Covid-19 of late, it was important to continue efforts to contain its spread.

“We acknowledge that the country is now progressing based on the data involving new cases and those who have been cured and treated in the intensive care unit. But we also need to learn from what has happened in other countries,” he told reporters after visiting homes affected by a storm in Kampung Parit Haji Taib 3 here today.

Commenting on a report that there were 325 Covid-19 positive cases among health workers, Dr Noor Azmi, who is also Bagan Serai MP said this was because of infections from external clusters and not due to failure in handling cases at the ministry’s facilities.

Meanwhile, he said 50 houses were affected in the storm incident, however, no disaster relief centre was currently set up, with food basket assistance to be distributed to the victims. — Bernama