Addressing WHO forum on Covid-19, PM Muhyiddin says global solidarity is only cure

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin conveyed Malaysia’s full support today for global efforts against Covid-19 led by the WHO. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin conveyed Malaysia’s full support today for global efforts against Covid-19 led by the World Health Organisation (WHO), stressing that solidarity among all nations was the only effective way to “destroy” the disease.

In a pre-recorded video shared during WHO’s forum on global collaboration to accelerate new Covid-19 health technologies, Muhyiddin concurred that the coronavirus has severely affected the lives of people and the global economy in ways never before imagined.

“The only way to destroy this common invisible enemy of ours is through solidarity and cooperation. The world needs to come together to coordinate our efforts and expedite the development of effective tools to stop this strain of this disease,” he said

Muhyiddin added that the United Nations (UN) consequently remained one of the world’s strongest modality to curb the pandemic in a manner that would benefit all nations and people “in the shortest time possible”.

He said it was now more important than ever to ensure that no one is left behind in the efforts to fight the pandemic.

“Malaysia, therefore, fully supports this landmark global cooperation to accelerate development and production of tools and vaccines, and to ensure equitable global access to new Covid-19 essential health technologies.

“Malaysia is fully committed to be part of this and to take on the manufacturing of some of these tools and vaccines as they become available,” he said.

Muhyiddin also urged global leaders, stakeholders, the private sector and the scientific community to support the important effort to win the war against Covid-19.

The world-stopping Covid-19 has now spread to virtually every country on Earth, so far infecting nearly 2.8 million people and killing over 192,000 while devastating international markets.