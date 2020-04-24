343 domestic violence cases reported in Penang last year

GEORGE TOWN, April 24 — Penang recorded a total of 343 domestic violence cases last year with a majority of the cases being reported in the Northeast district of the island.

The State Women and Family Development, Gender Inclusiveness and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Chong Eng said according to police statistics, 112 cases were reported in the Northeast district and in the districts of Seberang Perai Tengah (86 cases), Seberang Perai Utara (61), Seberang Perai Selatan (48) and 36 cases in the Southwest district.

She said statistics showed that of the 343 cases, 332 cases or 96.7 per cent involved female victims.

“However, these numbers may not reflect the actual situation in our community, we believe that with every one reported case, there may be five to 10 cases that are not reported.

“Studies show that domestic violence occurs because of inequality between men and women. Many still hold to the traditional view that women are not equal to men. When one feels superior or has no respect for the other, that is when domestic violence occurs,” she said in a statement here, today.

Chong said the Penang government would organise various programmes on gender equality to empower women in an effort to prevent them from becoming victims of domestic violence.

According to her, educating society with the understanding and benefits of gender equality would be a positive start for all intervention initiatives. — Bernama